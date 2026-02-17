Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 80 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ OPTZ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,387.98 and a beta of 1.32. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -330.38%.

About Optimize Strategy Index ETF

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

