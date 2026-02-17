Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) PT at $96.42

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.4167.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

PNW opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $99.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.