Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.37 and last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 435513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. Desjardins boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.10. The firm has a market cap of C$15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets. To extract petroleum products from its resources, the company uses horizontal drilling, in addition to multistage fracturing technology. Crude oil is the leading revenue generator out of the basket of energy products sold by Whitecap.

