COMPASS Pathways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,094 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,587 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 26,742,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $780.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMPS. Lifesci Capital raised COMPASS Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, COMPASS Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

