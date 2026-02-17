Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,858 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 19,714 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,841 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,459. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities that mature on or before the trust’s termination date in 2028, focusing on debt issued by state and local governments, authorities, and agencies across the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, utilities, and general purpose obligations, with the goal of managing credit risk and preserving capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.