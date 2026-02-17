Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$161.49, with a volume of 12627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$163.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$114.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$118.00 to C$116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$114.60.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of C$76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

