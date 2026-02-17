Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $51,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,734,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,356,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,044,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,955,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,729 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $220.08 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

