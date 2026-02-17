ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.80.

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

