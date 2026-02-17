Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $98,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,098,772,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,755,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,718,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,605,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.7%

LIN stock opened at $481.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

