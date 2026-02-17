Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 31,704 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,704 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Semtech worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,112,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,040,000 after buying an additional 666,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,318,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,990 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,894,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,659,000 after purchasing an additional 115,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,747,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,909 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,157.92. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,967 shares of company stock worth $2,236,108. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. Semtech Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

