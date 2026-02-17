HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,935 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of American Water Works worth $75,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,629,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,269,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,430,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,147,000 after purchasing an additional 286,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after buying an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,926,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,951,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,817,000 after buying an additional 494,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

