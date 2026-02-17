HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 38,040 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.61% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $68,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.