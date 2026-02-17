34,604 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

