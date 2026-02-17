Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 482 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,053.28 and its 200 day moving average is $910.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.