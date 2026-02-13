Promising Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transportation, earning revenue from passenger fares, cargo services and ancillary fees. For investors these stocks tend to be cyclical and relatively volatile, with performance closely tied to travel demand, fuel and labor costs, economic conditions, and regulatory or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.
American Airlines Group (AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
United Airlines (UAL)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
