Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 471,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 80,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ameren Stock Performance
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.
Trending Headlines about Ameren
Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus and full‑year results/guide look solid — Ameren reported $0.78 in Q4 EPS (vs. $0.77 consensus) and stronger retail results in Missouri; the company also affirmed 2026 earnings guidance and issued long‑term growth guidance, which supports higher investor confidence. Ameren beats quarterly profit estimates on higher electricity rates (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Missouri regulatory/asset wins boost reliability and capacity — regulators approved the Big Hollow integrated gas + battery project (800 MW gas + 400 MW battery) and Ameren filed an updated Smart Energy Plan that management says improved storm resilience — both reduce outage risk and support ratebase growth. Missouri approves first-of-its-kind resource to boost energy reliability (PR Newswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Smart Energy Plan emphasizes grid upgrades and faster storm restoration — the Missouri Smart Energy Plan filing signals continued capital deployment that should be recoverable through rates and supports the utility’s regulated earnings trajectory. Ameren Missouri is building a stronger grid and delivering reliability for customers (PR Newswire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue fell year‑over‑year but operating strength lifted full‑year earnings — Q4 revenue declined ~8.2% y/y, yet higher operating income and sales volumes helped lift 2025 earnings; watch trendlines for volume and margin sustainability. Ameren Q4 Earnings Higher Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript provide detail for investors — the call highlighted growth drivers and regulatory progress; transcript is available for deeper read on rate case timing and guidance assumptions. Ameren Corporation (AEE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Growth capital is accelerating — management signaled a surge in capital spending and infrastructure investment to fund reliability and clean energy transition; this boosts ratebase long‑term but could pressure near‑term cash flow, leverage and credit metrics if recoveries or rate timing lag. Ameren’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Capital Surge (TipRanks)
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.
Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.
