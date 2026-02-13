Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 471,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 80,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

Trending Headlines about Ameren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameren this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.