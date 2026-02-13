Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VXUS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

