VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 97,900 shares, an increase of 340.8% from the January 15th total of 22,212 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UBND opened at $22.05 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

