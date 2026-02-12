23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

23895 (GKX.V) Stock Up ∞

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services. The company serves oil and gas, heavy oil, oil sand, midstream and pipeline, hydrocarbon processing, power, and other industrial markets. Gemini Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.