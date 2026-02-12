Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Raises Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This is a 15.4% increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $22.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $253.76 on Thursday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $296.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $853.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

