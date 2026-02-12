Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1317 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 1.3% increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $651.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

