Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is the bank holding company for The Richmond Savings Bank, a mutual savings institution chartered in New Hampshire. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals, families and small businesses. Its core services include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer lending solutions such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and personal installment loans.

