Short Interest in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Expands By 219.5%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 722 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the January 15th total of 226 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA ERTH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

