Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 and last traded at GBX 80, with a volume of 2256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.

Crimson Tide Stock Down 5.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of £5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Tide had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crimson Tide plc will post 4.1029467 earnings per share for the current year.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services. The company is also involved in reselling third party software, and related development and support services. Crimson Tide plc was incorporated in 1911 and is based in Tunbridge Wells, the United Kingdom.

