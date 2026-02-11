UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.6750. 43,018,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 28,870,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,153,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,040,367.85. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,968,150.80. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,048 shares of company stock valued at $15,881,744. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UiPath by 23.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 752,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth $1,579,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 863.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,445,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 152,988 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

