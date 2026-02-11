Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Comstock Resources Price Performance
Shares of CRK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,026. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRK
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.
Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Resources
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.