Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 11th (ADUR, DDOG, ECL, EVI, FOM, FTV, HAS, KRNT, LSCC, LYFT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 11th:

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $352.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$6.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $135.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $357.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.50.

