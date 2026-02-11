Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 11th (ADUR, DDOG, ECL, EVI, FOM, FTV, HAS, KRNT, LSCC, LYFT)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 11th:

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $352.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $295.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$6.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $135.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $15.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $357.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $356.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.40 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$10.50.

