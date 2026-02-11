Short Interest in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Drops By 96.6%

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 789 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 22,883 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:OALC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.
