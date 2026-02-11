Short Interest in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Drops By 96.6%

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 789 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 22,883 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEARCA:OALC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.2152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,545,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,234,000 after buying an additional 1,293,607 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 925,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 130,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

