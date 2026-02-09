Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $6.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848,817 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,848 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,748.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 918,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after buying an additional 868,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after buying an additional 852,175 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,564,000 after buying an additional 800,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

