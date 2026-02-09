Copa (NYSE:CPA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.06 and last traded at $156.0970, with a volume of 36769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $164.00 price objective on Copa and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Copa Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.51 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 18.83%.Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth about $3,049,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

