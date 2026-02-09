Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 27639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Omada Health in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omada Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $650.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92.

In related news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $3,595,472.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,646.40. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

