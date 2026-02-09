New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.0150, with a volume of 85223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMFC
New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.6%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,986,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,589,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Mountain Finance Company Profile
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.
The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Mountain Finance
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.