New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.0150, with a volume of 85223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $834.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,986,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,589,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,595,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

