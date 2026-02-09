Electric Vehicle Stocks To Consider – February 9th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and QuantumScape are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Electric vehicle stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is tied to the electric-vehicle ecosystem — including automakers that produce EVs, battery and motor manufacturers, charging-infrastructure and software providers, and suppliers of related materials. For investors, these stocks provide exposure to the growth and regulatory tailwinds behind EV adoption but often come with higher volatility and company- or technology-specific risks (supply-chain, battery cost and performance, and competitive or policy changes) that affect valuation and timing of returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

