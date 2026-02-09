Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 3853206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 24,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

