Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.1850, with a volume of 2227781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $6.80 to $7.77 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itau Unibanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,575,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,246,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 36,551,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,679,000 after buying an additional 7,081,568 shares in the last quarter.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco SA (NYSE: ITUB) is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

