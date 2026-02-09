CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.42 and last traded at C$15.33, with a volume of 38274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.92.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The company had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,872,857 shares in the company, valued at C$20,470,327.01. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Anthony Michael Aulicino bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,858.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,222,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,409,365.99. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $600,232 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.