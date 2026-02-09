WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.7560, with a volume of 19634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,956,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 160.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after buying an additional 229,008 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual index measurement date.

