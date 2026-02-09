Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 665330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

