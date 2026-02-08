Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 10,596 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,472,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

