Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Zacks Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE:LEG opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.72. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

