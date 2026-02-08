Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,508,079.90. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $172.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Barclays started coverage on Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

