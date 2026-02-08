Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

International Business Machines stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

