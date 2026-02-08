Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CFO Sells $74,574.58 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh Shah sold 54,434 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $74,574.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,729,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,904.09. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Stephens assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 153,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 245,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

More Kosmos Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high‑stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Article Title

Independent coverage: Seeking Alpha published a feature framing KOS as a “high‑stakes bet” on an oil rebound — a deep-dive that can attract retail and momentum traders but does not represent a company catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership: Several large funds (American Century, Patient Capital, Equinox, Vanguard, Geode) hold substantial positions; institutional ownership is reported at ~95% — high institutional stakes can limit float and amplify price moves on limited volume. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near‑term analyst upside. Analyst Coverage

Analyst mix: Recent notes are mixed — Goldman Sachs raised its target modestly to $2.00 (neutral); other firms have cut targets (Sanford Bernstein cut to $0.80). Consensus remains around a “Hold” with a ~ $2.08 average target, giving limited near‑term analyst upside. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More.

Insider selling — CEO: Andrew G. Inglis sold ~148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 (average ~$1.37–$1.42), reducing his stake by a couple percent; filings: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO and other senior execs: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold ~79,124 shares (filing: Read More.); SVP Josh Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold meaningful stakes across Feb. 3–4 (filings: Read More., Read More.). These coordinated sales by several insiders are a negative governance/sentiment signal.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.