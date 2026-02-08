Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,472 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed easing expectations could lift growth and tech stocks, a tailwind for QQQ as investors price in a softer policy path. Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Turns The Corner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces argue QQQ is technically and fundamentally set up for a breakout and is undervalued relative to rate-driven swings, encouraging buy-the-dip flows. QQQ Poised For A Breakout, JEPQ To Underperform
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market/updating ETF coverage notes showed early strength in QQQ, which can attract short-term momentum buyers and ETF flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-6-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging investors not to panic suggests current volatility could be a cleansing of speculative excess rather than a structural tech collapse — this can stabilize flows but doesn’t guarantee an immediate rebound. Don’t Panic As We Clear Speculative Excess In Crypto, Metals, And Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet ramped AI spending spooked investors and weighed on large-cap tech, a direct negative for QQQ because the ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names. SPY, QQQ decline as US equities fall: Alphabet’s increased AI spending spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation into value and defensive sectors is gaining momentum, which pressures growth‑heavy ETFs like QQQ as money shifts to cyclicals, staples, and dividend names. S&P 500 And XLP: Rotation To Value Funds Just Started
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and sentiment concerns—AI hype unwind, layoffs, and recessionary warnings—are cited by several commentators as drivers of a risk-off tilt that can further depress QQQ if sustained. Recessionary Bear Market With The AI Bubble Burst
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
