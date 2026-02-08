Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,472 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.