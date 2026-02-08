IFG Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,553,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $202.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $202.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

