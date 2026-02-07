a16z Perennial Management L.P. Sells 73,260 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

a16z Perennial Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,898,000 after purchasing an additional 922,813 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 39.1% during the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,292,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after buying an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock worth $57,231,923 in the last ninety days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Affirm

Here are the key news stories impacting Affirm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.