Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CEO Andrew Inglis Sells 44,628 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $63,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,227,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,364.14. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,595,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,648. The company has a market cap of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysis piece frames Kosmos as a speculative, high-risk play on an oil-price recovery — useful context for investors weighing cyclical upside vs company-specific risks. Read More.

Analysis piece frames Kosmos as a speculative, high-risk play on an oil-price recovery — useful context for investors weighing cyclical upside vs company-specific risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold meaningful positions on Feb. 3–4 (likely applying downward pressure and signaling caution to the market). CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 103,554 shares at ~$1.37 and 44,628 shares at ~$1.42 (SEC filing). CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 54,434 shares at ~$1.37 and 24,690 shares at ~$1.42 (SEC filing). SVP Josh R. Marion and CAO Ronald W. Glass also sold on both days. Executives still hold multi‑million and large six‑figure stakes, but the recent sales reduced their positions by low single-digit percentages overall. CEO filings: Read More.; CFO filings: Read More.; SVP filings: Read More.; CAO filings: Read More.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

