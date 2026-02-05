iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $70.65. 83,221,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 159,795,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.
- Positive Sentiment: Safe‑haven and macro drivers are supporting a rebound in precious metals, boosting demand for silver exposure and ETF flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Gold Holds $5,000 as Silver Eyes $94—Breakout or Pause?
- Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip momentum has produced sharp rebounds in gold and silver, which tends to lift metal ETFs like SLV as investors redeploy capital. Gold, silver extend price rebounds
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and analysts say thematic demand (industrial, solar, AI) and longer‑term drivers remain intact despite the selloff — supportive for recovery in SLV if inflows resume. Gold and silver rebound after historic wipeout as analysts say thematic drivers stay intact
- Positive Sentiment: ETF interest in niche and thematic funds was strong in January, indicating investor appetite for sector/commodity ETFs which can lift SLV when momentum returns. Top-Performing ETF Stories of January: Winning Investing Areas
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday profit‑taking has trimmed some early gains in silver — a reminder that rallies can be sharp but may include pullbacks. Gold, silver lose most of early gains on profit taking
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical forecasts suggest silver may have limited near‑term upside after the rebound; traders are reassessing targets and watching key support/resistance zones. Silver (XAG) Forecast: Traders Reassess Upside Targets as Gold Dominates Price Action
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity is heightened as traders position for continued swings — this increases liquidity but also short‑term volatility for SLV. How Are Options Traders Playing Silver’s Wild Swings?
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators warn the rebound could be a “head fake” and highlight structural/market‑micro issues from the January crash — a risk to sustained gains for SLV. Why Silver’s Monstrous Rally May Be a Head Fake
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage of the January crash and “meme‑style” trading in silver raises concerns about episodic, non‑fundamental volatility that can hurt ETF holders. The Silver Crash Nobody Explains: Why a $150B Crash Started 3 Hours Before The News
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
