Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Trading Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.48. 152,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 329,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VPG shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

