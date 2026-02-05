Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Adam Crystal Sells 18,452 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 18,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $226,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,292.68. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 2,214,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.75.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.
The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.
